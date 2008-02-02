Microsoft + Yahoo! = A Wireless Winner (MSFT, YHOO)

One upside to a Microsoft-Yahoo! marriage: Combined, the companies would have a much stronger mobile strategy.

Yahoo!’s strength is in consumer software, like mobile search, maps, and email, and with deals with carriers to provide mobile Web portals and advertising. Microsoft’s strength is in its business-focused email platform and its Windows Mobile operating system — which, while an eyesore, has excellent distribution across device makers and carriers.

So there’s not much not much overlap between the two. Like every element of the proposed merger, getting the two company’s mobile groups to play well together won’t be easy. But on paper, the combined companies are much better positioned to compete with Google’s Android and Apple’s iPhone platforms than they are now.



