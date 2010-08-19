Xbox Will Be The Killer App For Windows Phone 7

Photo: Gizmodo

When Microsoft rolls out its revamped mobile operating system, it’s going to be a major laggard compared to the dominant players in the space.But there’s one place where it should be equal, if not ahead, of its rivals — it’s gaming.



Unlike Apple or Android, the two titans in the consumer smartphone world, Microsoft has a decade’s worth of experience in the gaming world through Xbox. Microsoft also has Xbox Live, an online gaming service, which is drumming up $1 billion in annual sales.

Microsoft plans on incorporating Xbox Live into its new operating system, which could get the millions of current Xbox Live users to buy a Windows phone.

Of course, it wouldn’t work if Microsoft totally botched the execution. It appears Microsoft is not blowing it, according to an in-depth report on Xbox Live for Windows Phone by Engadget’s Joshua Topolsky.

Topolsky was given a hands on preview of what Microsoft has in store for its smartphones. His snap reaction: “All in all, it’s a promising picture for Microsoft.” The gaming was pretty smooth and games that will be available look fun. Integration with Xbox Live looks pretty good too.

That’s good for Microsoft because it can’t afford to botch one of its biggest advantages over Apple and Google.

The early slate of games coming from Microsoft looks pretty good. Here’s a sampling:

“3D Brick Breaker Revolution” (Digital Chocolate)

“Age of Zombies” (Halfbrick)

“armour Valley” (Protégé Games)

“Asphalt 5” (Gameloft)

“Assassins Creed” (Gameloft)

“Bejeweled™ LIVE” (PopCap)

“Bloons TD” (Digital Goldfish)

“Brain Challenge” (Gameloft)

“Bubble Town 2” (i-Play)

“Butterfly” (Press Start Studio)

“CarneyVale Showtime” (MGS)

“Castlevania” (Konami Digital Entertainment)

“Crackdown 2: Project Sunburst” (MGS)

“De Blob Revolution” (THQ)

“Deal or No Deal 2010” (i-Play)

“Earthworm Jim” (Gameloft)

“Fast & Furious 7” (i-Play)

“Fight Game Rivals” (Rough Cookie)

“Finger Physics” (Mobliss Inc.)

“Flight Control” (Namco Bandai)

“Flowerz” (Carbonated Games)

“Frogger” (Konami Digital Entertainment)

“Fruit Ninja” (Halfbrick)

“Game Chest-Board” (MGS)

“Game Chest-Card” (MGS)

“Game Chest-Logic” (MGS)

“Game Chest-Solitaire” (MGS)

“GeoDefense” (Critical Thought)

“Ghostscape” (Psionic)

“Glow Artisan” (Powerhead Games)

“Glyder 2” (Glu Mobile)

“Guitar Hero 5” (Glu Mobile)

“Halo Waypoint” (MGS)

“Hexic Rush” (Carbonated Games)

“I Dig It” (InMotion)

“iBlast Moki” (Godzilab)

“ilomilo” (MGS)

“Implode XL” (IUGO)

“Iquarium” (Infinite Dreams)

“Jet Car Stunts” (True Axis)

“Let’s Golf 2” (Gameloft)

“Little Wheel” (One click dog)

“Loondon” (Flip N Tale)

“Max and the Magic Marker” (PressPlay)

“Mini Squadron” (Supermono Limited)

“More Brain Exercise” (Namco Bandai)

“O.M.G.” (Arkedo)

“Puzzle Quest 2” (Namco Bandai)

“Real Soccer 2” (Gameloft)

“The Revenants” (Chaotic Moon)

“Rise of Glory” (Revo Solutions)

“Rocket Riot” (Codeglue)

“Splinter Cell Conviction” (Gameloft)

“Star Wars: Battle for Hoth” (THQ)

“Star Wars: Cantina” (THQ)

“The Harvest” (MGS)

“The Oregon Trail” (Gameloft) “Tower Bloxx NY” (Digital Chocolate)

“Twin Blades” (Press Start Studio)

“UNO” (Gameloft)

“Women’s Murder Club: Death in Scarlet” (i-Play)

“Zombie Attack!” (IUGO)

“Zombies!!!!” (Babaroga)

