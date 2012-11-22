Microsoft Is Making A Cheap Xbox For Streaming Video

Photo: Gizmodo via Xbox World

Microsoft is building a set-top TV box to compete with Apple TV and other smart TV accessories, reports The Verge.Think of the so-called “Xbox TV” as a less-expensive, scaled-down Xbox. It’ll focus on streaming video capabilities with services like Netflix and Hulu, and it’s expected in 2013.



This sounds a lot like the plans we heard about for Microsoft to take over the living room, fusing an Xbox video-game console with a TV set-top box with the next-generation Xbox.

The Verge describes a scaled-down version of that high-end product which will mainly provide TV features, not a full gaming experience.

