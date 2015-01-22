Microsoft Will Let You Play Your Xbox One Games On Any Windows 10 PC Or Tablet In Your Home

Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft’s Xbox division, introduced a slew of gaming and entertainment options for Windows 10 on Wednesday.

Among the shared features between Xbox One and Windows 10 — like game DVR, or being able to voice or text chat your Xbox friends over the Xbox Live app — Spencer introduced the ability to stream any Xbox One game to any Windows 10 PC or tablet within your home.

“Wouldn’t it be great if you could play [Xbox One] games from anywhere in the house?” Spencer asked the crowd.

Xbox One gamers can play their entire library of games from any Windows 10 PC or tablet, as long as you’re in the same house. You can also turn off the console via the Xbox Live app on that mobile device as well.

Spencer added that Windows 10 will also be coming to Xbox One. “For developers that want to bring their application to the television screen, this is going to make it very easy for them to do so,” Spencer said.

All of these features, as well as the ability to “cross-play” the same game on Xbox One while others play on the PC, will become available later this year.

