Microsoft reveals exactly how backwards compatibility will work on Xbox One

Larry Hryb, head of programming at Microsoft’s gaming network Xbox Live, released a new video on Wednesday — something gamers and Xbox owners have been waiting a long time to see.

It’s a 5-minute video explaining exactly how backwards compatibility will work on the Xbox One.

If you don’t have five minutes to watch the video, we break it down in simple terms here.

Hryb invited FLitz from the Smosh Games YouTube Channel, who wanted to know how to import his massive library of Xbox 360 games to the Xbox One. YouTube/Larry Hryb 'For any of the games you bought digitally on the Xbox 360, they're going to show up automatically in your collection,' Hryb said. 'Since you've signed in with this gamertag, we already know what you've purchased. We're going to put the games that are part of the backwards compatibility program on the right hand side.' YouTube/Larry Hryb Hryb already installed a few games on the Xbox One to demonstrate: Clicking on the game plays the Xbox 360 title, even though it's running on an Xbox One. YouTube/Larry Hryb Of course, people have lots of old save files from their games. According to Hryb, as long as you save any progress from your Xbox 360 games in the cloud, the Xbox One will automatically pull that saved game down and you're ready to go, as if you're playing on the older console. YouTube/Larry Hryb But that's how it works for importing digital content. What about physical Xbox 360 games, like 'Mass Effect'? YouTube/Larry Hryb 'The physical versions of the games that you have that are in the backwards compatibility catalogue,' Hryb said. 'All you need to do is take the DVD, slip it into the Xbox One, and we'll download the backward compatibility version from Xbox Live.' YouTube/Larry Hryb You'll need to slip the disc back into the drive every time you want to play that game on Xbox One. The same goes for any downloadable content or expansion packs you may have purchased. YouTube/Larry Hryb If an Xbox 360 game becomes compatible with the Xbox One, the entire game is compatible: that includes the game's online and multiplayer modes, as well as its downloadable content. It's all supported. Bungie Xbox 360 games carry over to the Xbox One, but so do achievements from those games. Microsoft 'Since you're playing on Xbox 360, it's not a new set of achievements, so if you unlocked it on Xbox 360, you unlocked it here,' Hryb said. 'But you can still work on the rest of the achievements maybe you didn't unlock. All your game add-ons and DLC come down, all that comes down from Xbox Live.' YouTube/Larry Hryb You can also access the old Xbox 360 guide on Xbox One, including all those old features like creating a party. YouTube/Larry Hryb To get to the old guide while running an Xbox 360 game, just push down the View and Menu buttons on the Xbox One controller at the same time. YouTube/Larry Hryb If you press the Xbox button while in the Xbox 360 guide, you can see two guides running simultaneously, a guide running within a guide. It's Xboxception. YouTube/Larry Hryb But Xbox 360 games also gain some benefits from running on Xbox One: For example, you can use take screenshots or use the 'Xbox, record that' voice feature to record and share gameplay. YouTube/Larry Hryb Xbox's Gold Membership also works with the backwards compatibility program, which essentially results in Gold members getting double the free games each month. Starting in November, Xbox One owners will be able to download any free Xbox 360 games available that month. YouTube/Larry Hryb To find out which Xbox 360 games you can play, visit www.xbox.com/backwardscompat. Hryb says Microsoft will be updating that game list frequently. YouTube/Larry Hryb Microsoft also has a solution for the Xbox 360 games you want but don't see on the compatibility list. If you visit feedback.xbox.com, you can vote or submit a game to be included in the program. YouTube/Larry Hryb You can watch Hryb's whole video explaining Xbox One compatibility below.

