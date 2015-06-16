The Xbox One will be able to play all your old Xbox 360 games, but there's a catch

Dave Smith
Microsoft just announced its living room game console, the Xbox One, will now be compatible with Xbox 360 games.

Microsoft will offer digital copies of the Xbox 360 titles to anyone who has purchased the game. The company is starting with 100 titles like “Mass Effect,” and moving from there.

This story is developing…

