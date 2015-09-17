Microsoft's quietly making a very expensive, very pretty game controller that's packed with innovations

Game controllers are remarkable devices.

They stand up to hundreds, often thousands of hours of use. They get thrown in fits of rage. They get pounded by button-mashing children. They get water/juice/soda/beer/grain alcohol spilled on them. They get left in the sun, sat on, spat on, thrown, chewed, and all manner of other abuses. It’s amazing that they last as long as they do!

But for some folks, that isn’t enough. For some, an even more serious, more customisable gamepad is necessary. Microsoft has something in the works that’s aimed squarely at them — and hopefully you, too. This is the Xbox Elite controller.

The Xbox Elite controller looks starkly different from the standard Xbox One gamepad. RAW Embed Here's what the Xbox Elite controller looks like next to a regular Xbox One gamepad: Microsoft Pretty different, no? There are some key differences between the two gamepads. For one, the Xbox Elite controller is much higher quality. Much of it is made of steel. RAW Embed 'We took the basic controller we have today, added on to it and improved it.' Second, there are some new inputs. A set of paddles standing in for the A/B/X/Y buttons can be customised out back for folks who never want to remove their thumbs from the two analogue sticks. RAW Embed Third, the controller can be fully customised. Want to make it so the right trigger acts like an A button? You can totally do that. RAW Embed Not only is your profile customisable, but it's possible to save up to two profiles on the controller itself. RAW Embed You can even switch on the fly with a quick toggle right on the front of the gamepad:RAW Embed That extends to much of the controller's components, physically, as well. RAW Embed Pretty much everything on this controller can be changed for something else. RAW Embed It even comes with a handful of swappable components inside its carrying case. (And yes, the swanky carrying case also comes with it.) Microsoft Another addition is 'hair-trigger locks,' which enables you to set how far each trigger pulls. That split second can make all the difference in competitive play. RAW Embed If nothing else it's a very attractive little gamepad. And it'd better be for that $150 price! RAW Embed

