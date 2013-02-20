Microsoft Is Already Coming Out With A Whole New Version Of Windows

The next version of Windows could show up as early as this summer.



It is codenamed “Windows Blue” and Redmond is halfway done with its development, reports Mary Jo Foley.

It’s not clear if Windows Blue will be something spectacularly new or if it will be what the Windows world calls a “service pack.”

A service pack is an update that includes all the monthly patches and bug fixes plus a few new features.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Microsoft released some kind of service pack this summer given that reaction to Windows 8 has been tepid so far.

Even Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen, who generally liked Windows 8, found a long list of things that he wanted fixed.

