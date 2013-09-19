Microsoft Is Working On More Original TV Shows For The Xbox One

Microsoft has a production team in Los Angeles cooking up a bunch of original TV shows for its new video game console, Xbox One.

“They have literally hundreds of ideas that they are incubating right now,” said Phil Spencer, corporate vice president at Microsoft Studios, in an interview with Bloomberg’s Takashi Amano & Grace Huang.

He wouldn’t reveal details.

We have yet to see if Steven Spielberg’s famed original Xbox One TV series based on the Halo video will be worth watching. Or repeating. It will first air on the Xbox One device, complete with special interactive Xbox One content and Xbox One won’t be here until November 22.

But Microsoft really wants to transform the living room with this device, where the one box does games, moves, music, Skype, simultaneously and melding them together.

So no matter how well received the Halo TV series is, it would make sense that Microsoft has got more original TV content planned.

