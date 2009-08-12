Microsoft Word Patent Injunction Shouldn't Hurt Sales

A judge in the patent plaintiff-happy Eastern District of Texas just stuck a dagger into Microsoft: It upheld a verdict that Microsoft’s (MSFT) Word software was infringing a patent controlled by Toronto-based i4i, awarding a $290 million award and a permanent injunction. (More technical details at Techdirt.)



Microsoft will, of course, appeal, and shouldn’t have any problems selling Word in the meantime, which could take a long time. And of course, Microsoft could always settle.

But it’s certainly not going to let a patent troll disrupt its Office division. The company doesn’t break out Word sales, but its business division — mostly Office — represented one-third of Microsoft’s sales last fiscal year and 60% of its operating income.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.