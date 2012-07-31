Here Are Some New Features To Look Forward To In The Next Version Of Microsoft Word

Photo: Flickr / -mrsraggle-

Over at the Microsoft Word Blog, the company has given a rundown on the new features we have to look forward to in the latest iteration of its classic productivity suite.Here’s the breakdown on three of our favourites:



Alignment Guides – to help you get things exactly where you want them, Word will display guides that help you put that picture right at the top-right margin, in the middle of the page, etc. and ensure they stay there.

Touch everywhere – When you use your fingers to work with Word on a tablet, the Ribbon expands to make commands easier to tap, handles on pictures expand, the selection gets “handles” to make it easy to change, and a specialised MiniBar puts the most common commands right at your fingertips (pun intended).

Save to SkyDrive – Word 2013 makes it easy to save all of your files in the cloud by default, so they’re always available to you whenever you are. They’re also always cached, so they’re available even when you don’t have an Internet connection.

Click here to see the rest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.