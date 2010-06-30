Microsoft Won't Confirm Or Deny Only 500 Kins Sold

Photo: Gizmodo

Verizon has slashed the prices on Microsoft Kin phones, which it released only a month ago.A Kin One is now $29.99 and a Kin Two is $49.99. Why is it cutting prices? Because nobody is buying these things.



We’ve even heard rumours that only 500 Kin phones were sold.

When MarketWatch asked Microsoft to comment on those rumours, Brandy Bishop, a company rep, refused to confirm or deny what we’ve heard. She wouldn’t detail any sales numbers, though.

