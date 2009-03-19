Microsoft Wins The 2010 Olympics For Silverlight

Microsoft (MSFT) is announcing a nice win for its Silverlight video and animation plug-in for browsers: NBC Universal will stream the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver with Silverlight — and not with rival Adobe’s (ADBE) Flash.



According to reports from MIX, Microsoft’s developer conference in Las Vegas, Silverlight will stream the event in 720p, which is pretty cool.

(No word, of course, on whether NBC will stream all events next year, or if some events will be TV-only again. But that’s NBC’s call, not Microsoft’s.)

Microsoft’s had a similar deal with Silverlight and the 2008 Olympics Web site as well.

