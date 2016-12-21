Microsoft just won a $927 million contract to provide tech support to the US Department of Defence

Microsoft just scored a big win with a $927 million contract to provide technical support and consulting for the United States Department of Defence, reports Reuters.

Back in February 2016, Microsoft secured a huge deal with the Department of Defence to bring the Windows 10 operating system to all four million of its employees within 12 months. At the time, Microsoft said it was its largest enterprise deal for Windows 10 ever.

As that 12-month window nears its close, it seems that the Department of Defence has gone back to Microsoft for the services and tech support necessary to keep everything running smoothly amid the transition.

Back in 2013, Microsoft and the Department of Defence signed a similar deal for Windows 8, the much-maligned predecessor to Windows 10. But that deal only affected about 350,000 employees directly employed by the Department of Defence.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

