Microsoft Wins Again: Another Big Android Partner Signs A Patent Deal

Photo: AP

Microsoft has won another patent fight with Android.This morning it announced it reached a patent agreement with LG covering tablets, smartphones, and other devices with Android or Chrome.



Microsoft has been getting deals with many Android hardware partners.

In September Goldman Sachs estimated Microsoft was bringing in $444 million annually from Android patent deals.

