Look How Many People Are Going To Be Annoyed When Microsoft Cuts Off Windows XP

Jim Edwards

Microsoft plans to discontinue support for Windows XP in April after 12 years on the market.

The problem: XP remains Microsoft’s second most-used Windows operating system, according to NetMarketShare. XP is still miles ahead of Windows 8 — a lot of users resisted upgrading to Vista and more modern versions of the system because XP kinda got it right — it did everything that most desktop users need an operating system to do, and it was not complicated to use.

Windows 7 is the most popular system, as this chart of market share in the Windows environment from Statista shows.

Windows statistaStatista / Netmarketshare

