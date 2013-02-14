Microsoft Windows Phone Sales Were Up 124% Last Quarter

For the first time in a long time, there’s some good news for Microsoft’s mobile phone sales.



Gartner says there were 6.2 million Windows Phone-based smartphones sold to end users in Q4 2012, a 124 per cent jump compared to the fourth quarter of 2011.

It still only gives Microsoft 3 per cent of the smartphone market, but that’s up from 1.8 per cent a year ago. It also puts Microsoft close to BlackBerry, which sold 7.3 million units during the quarter.

Overall, Apple and Android totally dominate the global smartphone market. Android now has 69.7 per cent of the market, up from 51.3 per cent a year ago. Apple has 20.9 per cent, down from 23.6 per cent a year ago.

It sounds bad for Apple since it lost share on a year over year basis. But, last quarter Gartner said it only had 13.9 per cent of the market. So, it made a strong sequential leap.

The main takeaway is that Android dominates on smartphone market share. Apple is a distant second, and Microsoft and BlackBerry are battling for a very distant third place position.

Photo: Gartner

