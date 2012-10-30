Here's One Reason Microsoft Thinks It's Failing To Sell Smartphones

Microsoft latest attempt to make a dent in the smartphone market is Windows Phone 8.



Windows Phone 8 is an update to its mobile operating system, which has failed to grab marketshare for Microsoft. In fact, since Microsoft rebooted its mobile software, it’s lost marketshare in the U.S. according to comScore. In November 2010 Microsoft had 9% of the smartphone market. The latest comScore data says its at 3.6%.

Microsoft was late to the market, so it makes sense it’s not beating Apple or Google. But, considering Windows Phone has not been totally panned by critics, and Microsoft has spent hundreds of millions on marketing and partnerships, it’s somewhat surprising it lost market share.

Why has Microsoft failed in mobile? We asked head of communications Frank X. Shaw at Microsoft’s launch event for Windows 8 (its normal operating system).

One reason sales haven’t been strong, according to Shaw, is that Microsoft’s presence at carrier stores has been weak. The majority of smartphone sales happen at carrier stores. So, if say, your Verizon sales associate uses an Android phone, or an iPhone she’s going to be inclined to recommend an Android phone or an iPhone.

Until recently, Microsoft wasn’t getting its phones in the hands of the carrier retailers, which Shaw thinks is at least part of the reason Microsoft hasn’t been able to win market share.

Obviously this isn’t the only reason, but it’s one small thing, and it’s something Microsoft can fix.

