Microsoft: We're Targeting "The Life Maximizer" With Our New Phone

Photo: Gizmodo

Microsoft stands zero chance of having an application market as robust as Apple or Google when it launches its reloaded operating system this fall.So it’s going to go for high quality applications, says Charlie Kindle, Microsoft’s point man for getting developers to build applications for Windows Phone 7.



Kindel spoke with Todd Bishop at Techflash about getting developers on board. Here is Kindel’s take on what sorts of apps we can expect:

“I think we’ve defined our target market pretty clearly — the “life maximizer” as the demographic that the phone is targeting. Applications that have the broadest appeal to that audience, and the applications that those users are going to be excited about personalizing their phone experience with.”

The problem for Microsoft is that Apple does a brilliant job at emphasising the “life maximizing” qualities of its products. Take a look at the most recent iPad ad for proof.

The other problem for Microsoft is that developers are going to be reluctant to work for a platform with just a hundred thousand users at the start. To get around that Kindel says Microsoft is providing developers with incentives:

We have developer programs, and we have programs where we have incentives for developers and marketing help and so forth. In some cases we connect the dots. We have a whole group of third-party development shops that are world-class and doing Silverlight and managed code development that we have now trained to do Windows Phone apps and design. We connect the dots. We’ll have a developer who has a title that they want to get on Windows Phone, they don’t necessarily have the expertise or the time, then we’ll hook them up. We do a lot of that.

Read the full Q&A at TechFlash →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.