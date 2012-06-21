Microsoft Announces Its Next Version Of Windows Phone

Microsoft announced Windows Phone 8 today, the next version of the mobile OS.



Of note, WP8 will not be available on current Windows Phone devices.

WP8 also has a new look for its Start screen that lets users customise the size of Live Tiles.

While it was mostly an event for Windows Phone developers, we now have a good idea what Windows Phones will look like when the new operating system launches later this year.

Of note, Windows Phones will support mobile payments and sport power dual-core processors like those found in most high-end smartphones. WP8 will also make it easy for developers to bring Windows 8 tablet apps to the phone and vice versa.

Hit the break below to read our live coverage as the event happened.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.