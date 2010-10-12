Microsoft's Clever Windows Phone Ads Confuse Us

Microsoft’s first set of ads for Windows Phone 7 pokes fun at the fact that smartphone owners tend to bury their faces in their smartphones. The ads are very funny and well done.



But, do they make any sense?

We have a tendency to bury our faces in our phones because we like using our phone. We like checking Twitter. We like playing games.

If we really want to jump off our phone, we do. It’s easy.

This is why we’re confused about these ads.

Is Microsoft saying other phones take too long to use? Because if it is, it’s wrong. It’s very quick and easy to use the iPhone and Android.

Alternatively, Microsoft could be saying, “stop using your phone so much.” Which is like Microsoft saying, “we’re selling you a phone you don’t want to use.” Not the best message to spread.

Maybe we’re just reading too much into these ads. Or maybe we’re just dense.

If the ads are simply meant to grab our attention, make us laugh, and make us think about Windows Phones, then mission accomplished. Sort of.

