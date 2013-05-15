Microsoft: Windows Blue Will Be Called Windows 8.1 And Be Free For Everyone

“What has been code-named Windows Blue will now be officially called Windows 8.1,” Tami Reller, the chief of marketing for Windows, speaking at the JP Morgan Technology conference.



It will be free for everyone with a Windows 8 or Windows RT device.

Last week, Microsoft said that it would be available in June, but today Reller clarified that this will be an “early look” not the final version of 8.1. But that “early look” will be available to everyone.

An early look will be available at Build conference, a preview, available for anyone to download.

She also said that as of today, there are 70,000 apps in the Windows 8 app store.

