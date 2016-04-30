This guy got Windows 95 running on an Apple Watch

Developer Nick Lee managed to get a fully functional version of Microsoft’s classic Windows 95 operating system running on the Apple Watch.

Look and see for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s not especially usable, but you can watch Lee go through the Windows 95 Start Menu and load a program.

In a Medium post, Lee explains how he did it. The short version is that he was able to figure out how to hack together a way for an Apple Watch app to load his custom code, circumventing Apple’s safeguards.

As Lee points out, the Watch packs more computing power in a little form factor than most computers of the nineties.

“As a result, I was feeling confident that the Apple Watch had the ability to run one of the most revered desktop operating systems Redmond has ever produced,” Lee writes on Medium.

There’s a huge catch here: It takes an hour to boot up Windows 95 on the Apple Watch. Still, if you were ever dying for Windows on your wrist, here’s your big chance.

Lee has a history of playing games with Apple: In 2010, when he was 15, Lee tricked Apple into allowing his app “Handy Light” into the App Store — an app that looked like a flashlight, but actually let you connect a laptop to your iPhone to get it online.

NOW WATCH: Clever ways to reuse your old iPod



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.