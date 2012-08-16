Early Reviews Of Microsoft's Windows 8 Are Not Good

Photo: Screenshot

More reviews for Microsoft’s new operating system, Windows 8, are rolling out today.And none of them are particularly good for Microsoft.



Woody Leonhard at InfoWorld’s review is titled, “Windows 8 Review: Yes, it’s that bad.”

Here’s Leonhard’s killer line:

“From the user’s standpoint, Windows 8 is a failure — an awkward mishmash that pulls the user in two directions at once. Users attracted to the new touch-friendly Metro GUI will dislike the old touch-hostile desktop underneath. By the same token, users who rely on the traditional Windows desktop will dislike having to navigate Metro to find settings and apps they intuitively locate in Windows 7.”

Kyle Wagner at Gizmodo’s review is titled, “Windows 8 Review: Incredibly Innovative, Incredibly Important, Not Quite Incredible“

And here’s Wagner’s killer line:

“Using Windows 8 is pleasant, especially if you don’t have to do anything in a particular hurry. It’s a totally new way of thinking about how you want to operate in a desktop OS—and maybe not entirely in the way you think. But it also seems like a rough draft of a deeply interesting idea.”

It’s still early for Microsoft. It hasn’t released new laptops that were built with Windows 8 in mind. Perhaps when those devices come out the reviews will improve.

For now though, these reviews have to be making people in Redmond nervous.

See Also: Microsoft Has A Problem With Windows 8

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.