OOPS: Microsoft's Own Blog Scoops Its Big Windows 8 Preview Release

You weren’t supposed to see this yet!

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Chuck Chan, a Microsoft vice president, revealed in a blog post that a preview version of its touchscreen-friendly Windows 8 operating system for developers was available today, May 31.But today isn’t May 31. It’s May 30. The post apparently went up a day early—and got pulled offline.



Whatever. Everyone knows Windows 8 is coming, and Microsoft always dribbles out new software in a laborious release schedule that’s impenetrable to people outside its orbit.

But it’s just embarrassing that the software giant screwed up the timing on a blog post.

So now you know: Some new version of Windows that developers can play with will be out. Tomorrow.

