Microsoft Holding Windows 8 Event October 25

Microsoft just sent us a Save The Date for a big Windows 8 launch event in New York on October 25.



Windows 8, the next major operating systems for PCs, will officially launch on October 26. That’s also the date Microsoft is expected to launch its first tablet, the Surface.

We don’t know any details on the event beyond that it’s being held on October 25. No venue. No specific time. No agenda. But we imagine this will be Microsoft’s final demonstration of all the new stuff coming to Windows 8.

Maybe it’ll finally let the press play with the Surface tablet too.

PC manufacturers are already gearing up for the big launch. We’ve seen some interesting touchscreen computing devices from Dell, HP, Samsung, Toshiba, and pretty much everyone else.

Take a look at some of the cool Windows 8 devices arriving soon >

Here’s a look at the invite. Get excited.

Photo: Microsoft

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.