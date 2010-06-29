Leaked Presentation Reveals Microsoft's Plans For Windows 8 (Updated With More Slides)

Photo: Associated Press

Update: MSFTKitchen has found even more slides. We’ve added a few of them into the mix.



Original: A leaked Microsoft presentation for hardware makers on Windows 8 reveals some insight into how the company is thinking about its next operating system upgrade.

The leak comes from the Microsoft Journal, an enthusiast blog written by Francisco Martín García, who lists himself as a Microsoft VIP Tester. Here’s a few key points from the presentation:

Facial recognition: A Windows computer will know who is using it based on facial recognition technology.

Fast start time: One of the great things about smartphones and the iPad is that it’s always on an ready to go. Laptops are increasingly speedy, but they don’t compare to mobile gadgets. Microsoft wants Windows 8 devices to be fast to start.

Better displays, more integration: Windows 8 will support 3D media, and it will work with wireless TV sets. Says Microsoft, “Developers can build modern experiences around display devices by leveraging Windows 8 support for premium media experiences such as stereoscopic 3D and Wireless TVs.”

