Microsoft Windows 7 Phones Will Come In Three flavours

Photo: Learnbemobile.com Facebook album

Unlike Apple (AAPL), but like Google (GOOG), Microsoft won’t be building its own phones to run its fancy new mobile OS.But Microsoft is asking hardware manufacturers to adhere to one of three types of devices.



At least, that’s the word from PocketGamer.Co.UK, which reports:

Microsoft Australia Developer Evangelists Michael Kordahi and Andrew Coates have revealed in the Frankly Speaking podcast that the first type of Windows Phone 7 units on sale will be “big touch screen” phones – touch-only devices with 1 GHz processors and dedicated graphics hardware. Your iPhone/Nexus One equivalent, then.

Type two will be similar, it seems, but with the addition of sliding keyboards. Think the Motorola Milestone.

The pair didn’t have anything concrete to say about the third type of handset, but did speculate that it might well end up being a candybar phone format.

