Microsoft is testing a fix for one of the most annoying things about Windows 10

Hey, Windows 10 is pretty great!

… Except for the part where it sometimes just downloads and installs updates on its own, requiring an immediate PC restart.

That part is less than ideal, especially when you’re in the middle of something important.

Well, as Winaero’s Sergey Tkachenko has noticed, Microsoft is testing out a fix for the upcoming Windows 10 Creators update, dropping in March 2017: A leaked, in-progress version of Windows 10 for Windows Insider beta testers contains a new “pause updates” option.

Flip that switch, and you can pause Windows 10 updates for up to 35 days — though crucial pieces of the operating system, like the Windows Defender antivirus, will keep updating themselves in the background as a security precaution.

This is still a work in progress, and was never really meant for public viewing. It’s both possible and likely that this feature will take a different form in the final version of the Windows 10 Creators update. Still, it’s good to know that Microsoft is at least taking the feedback and coming up with a compromise.

