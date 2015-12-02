Windows 10 is now used on 10% of PCs in the world

Windows 10, Microsoft’s new desktop operating system, launched in August and is already being used on roughly 10% of the total PC market.

According to Statistica, over two billion PCs have been shipped since 2009, meaning that Windows 10 has been installed on around 200 million devices.

The consumer and enterprise response to Windows 10 has been largely positive, with businesses adopting the operating system at a quicker rate than Windows 7 or 8.

Jeremy Korst, the general manager for Windows product marketing, told Business Insider that the company is seeing “seeing a Renaissance of the PC” and the data backs up this theory.

Microsoft’s stated aim is to have Windows 10 on over one billion devices — which means tablets, PCs, smartphones, and the Internet of Things — by 2019.

Here is a breakdown of how fast Windows 10 is growing:

Business Insider Windows 10 is growing at a pace.

Comparing Windows 10, which is free, to previous versions of the operating system is problematic. Paul Thurrot, a noted Microsoft blogger, did some back-of-the-envelope calculations and found that Windows 10 adoption is exceeding Windows 7, the most popular version of the operating system, from the same period.

As of today, Windows 7 is used by 54% of the PC market — over one billion devices — with Windows 8.1 coming in second, with 11%.

The total share of Mac OS X, Apple’s desktop operating system, sits at 7% — roughly 158 million devices — meaning that Windows 10 has outgrown it. Next up, according to the data, is Windows XP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.