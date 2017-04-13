Microsoft just released a huge new update for Windows 10 -- here's what's new

Matt Weinberger
Satya NadellaStephen Brashear/Getty ImagesMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella

On Tuesday, Microsoft released the Windows 10 Creators Update  — a big, free upgrade that brings new features to the operating system.

It’s not a massive change, and the Windows 10 experience won’t be that different. Instead, the Creators Update brings a lot of smaller changes behind the scenes, adding a few new settings, features, and apps to your PC or tablet.

Here’s a quick rundown of the highlights in the Windows 10 Creators Update.

 

Windows 10 brings a new 'Game Mode.' This mode helps keep your gameplay consistent by prioritising the game you have open, devoting less processor power and memory to other apps running in the background.

Blizzard Entertainment

Read more about Windows 10 Game Mode here.

The Creators Update also brings integration with Beam -- the video game streaming service that Microsoft bought in 2016. Microsoft thinks it will beat Amazon's Twitch by having a much lower latency, plus you can start streaming from any PC game with a click or two.

Microsoft
Beam lets viewers interact with the livestream of a game.

Read more about Beam here.

Windows 10 catches up to the Mac, iPhone, and Android with the introduction of Night Light, a mode that reduces blue-light emissions from your screen to help you sleep after using your computer after sundown.

Screenshot/Matt Weinberger

The Cortana virtual assistant gets some upgrades, too, like 'suggested reminders,' which help keep you honest with the promises you make via email.

Microsoft

Read more about suggested reminders here.

Microsoft Paint gets its biggest upgrade in decades with Paint 3D, a new version of the app that lets you use a stylus or your finger to easily create three-dimensional models.

Microsoft

You have to see Paint 3D to really get it, so here's a video:

The Creators Update also brings better control over when Windows 10 will install updates. You can choose what time the updates will install, or pause updates entirely for as long as three days (No, you still can't turn off updates entirely).

Screenshot/Matt Weinberger

Read more about the changes to Windows Update here.

Microsoft's Edge browser gets some updates, too, most visibly the option to put aside a bunch of tabs for later retrieval, without cluttering up your top bar. It also gets new upgrades like the ability to read eBooks, which you'll be able to buy from the Windows Store.

Matt Weinberger/Business Insider

The Maps app gets a neat little upgrade, too, with a handy feature that lets you sketch on the map and get the real-world distance covered by your line. That's useful if you're planning a hike, urban or otherwise.

Screenshot/Matt Weinberger

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.