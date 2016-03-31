Windows 10 hit a huge milestone with 270 million users -- and a big free update is coming

Microsoft Windows boss Terry Myerson announced at this week’s Microsoft Build event that there are now 270 million-plus devices running the new Windows 10 operating system.

That’s a big deal, given that Microsoft has made it a huge goal to get one billion devices on Windows 10 by the end of 2017. In less than a year, Microsoft is more than 25% of the way there — Myerson says it’s the fastest-growing Windows ever.

Now, as we approach the one-year anniversary of Microsoft Windows 10’s July 2015 release, Myerson officially announced the Microsoft Windows 10 Anniversary edition, a free update coming this summer that will bring a slew of new features.

The update will come to every Windows 10 device, says Myerson, including the Microsoft Xbox One console. On the Xbox One, it will finally deliver on the promise of running Windows 10 apps from the Windows Store.

On the Windows 10 PC, the device that most of those 270 million users are running, the Anniversary Update will add a bunch of updates to its stylus capabilities, which Microsoft’s Bryan Roper calls a major reason people like their Windows tablets.

If you scribble the word “tomorrow” in a note with a stylus, Windows 10 will recognise your handwriting and prompt you to make a calendar event. Plus, it adds lots of little stylus features, like a ruler that can help you make pretty PowerPoint presentations. Even Adobe signed on to integrate this stuff into its apps, Roper says.

Otherwise, the new Windows 10 Anniversary update will tease some other features, including an early version of the ability to use Windows Hello facial sign-on with websites visited through the operating system’s Edge browser.

Much of this delivers on Microsoft’s promises to get Windows 10 to customers and keep it updated, all for free. But as Microsoft’s tactics to get people to upgrade get more aggressive, the big question is whether or not Microsoft can keep up the pace.

