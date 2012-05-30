Microsoft Is Changing Its Terms Of Service, Adding Sneaky Language That Stops You From Suing It

Photo: Microsoft via Twitter

Microsoft is stealing a page from the telecom carriers and forbidding you to join a class-action lawsuit against it.You know that screen with all the legal gobbledygook language that pops up whenever you first launch the software? You are asked to agree with it, as it is, or you can’t use the software. That’s called an end-user licence agreement (EULA). Microsoft is changing the language in its EULA to tell you that if Microsoft screws up, you aren’t allowed to sue it as part of a class action lawsuit.



“Many of our new user agreements will require that, if we can’t informally resolve the dispute, the customer bring the claim in small claims court or arbitration, but not as part of a class action lawsuit,” writes Tim Fielden, Assistant General Counsel, Microsoft in a blog post.

Can a company abolish these types of lawsuits simply by forbidding customers to engage in them? Apparently, yes. Microsoft says it can do so because in 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that telecos can prohibit their customers from joining class action suits as part of their subscriber agreements.

Microsoft has already told Xbox Live users that they can’t join class action suits — so it’s time to make all of its consumers agree to give up the practice.

Fielden also says that if you don’t like Microsoft’s stuff you’ve got 45-days to get your money back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.