FriendFeed-Clone Streamy Hammered By New User Traffic

Nicholas Carlson
  • Google Knol is basically a Craiglist competitor now [TechCrunch]
  • Aaron Sorkin talks about making the Facebook movie [Making Of]
  • 4chan: The Web’s dirtiest site [The Daily Beast]
  • FriendFeed-clone Streamy hammered by new user traffic [Mashable]
  • You can’t sell your Facebook status update to an advertiser [Inside Facebook]
  • Google repositions its search ads [Google Operating System]
  • Condé Nast’s gilded age is over [Observer]
  • Bing’s paid-click share continues to rise [SEL]
  • Apple VP Phil Schiller reaches out to a disgruntled App store developer [StevenF]

