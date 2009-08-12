- Google Knol is basically a Craiglist competitor now [TechCrunch]
- Aaron Sorkin talks about making the Facebook movie [Making Of]
- 4chan: The Web’s dirtiest site [The Daily Beast]
- FriendFeed-clone Streamy hammered by new user traffic [Mashable]
- You can’t sell your Facebook status update to an advertiser [Inside Facebook]
- Google repositions its search ads [Google Operating System]
- Condé Nast’s gilded age is over [Observer]
- Bing’s paid-click share continues to rise [SEL]
- Apple VP Phil Schiller reaches out to a disgruntled App store developer [StevenF]
