Microsoft Will Need A Monster Third Quarter To Top Apple In Revenue

Jay Yarow
Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer leans to his right

Anxious Apple watchers who thought the company would deliver bigger quarterly sales than Microsoft for the first time in a long time, are just going to have to wait a few more months.

Last night Microsoft blew away expectations with $16.04 billion in sales, versus Apple’s $15.7 billion for the same period. This quarter, we should see Apple’s sales smoke Microsoft.

Jefferies analyst Katherine Egbert is forecasting $16.8 billion in revenue for Microsoft’s current quarter. A big number, but well below Apple’s $18 billion in guidance, and Apple usually offers conservative guidance.

Unless something drastically changes in the coming months, Apple will have bigger quarterly sales by quite a bit than Microsoft.

Why does this matter? Like it or not Microsoft bulls, it’s a mindshare game. The bigger Apple grows, the more doubts form about Microsoft’s future.

