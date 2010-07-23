Microsoft Will Need A Monster Third Quarter To Top Apple In Revenue

Anxious Apple watchers who thought the company would deliver bigger quarterly sales than Microsoft for the first time in a long time, are just going to have to wait a few more months.



Last night Microsoft blew away expectations with $16.04 billion in sales, versus Apple’s $15.7 billion for the same period. This quarter, we should see Apple’s sales smoke Microsoft.

Jefferies analyst Katherine Egbert is forecasting $16.8 billion in revenue for Microsoft’s current quarter. A big number, but well below Apple’s $18 billion in guidance, and Apple usually offers conservative guidance.

Unless something drastically changes in the coming months, Apple will have bigger quarterly sales by quite a bit than Microsoft.

Why does this matter? Like it or not Microsoft bulls, it’s a mindshare game. The bigger Apple grows, the more doubts form about Microsoft’s future.

