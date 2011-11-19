Microsoft And TechStars Will Give You $20,000 To Develop An App For Kinect

Microsoft and TechStars just announced what could be the coolest startup incubator program ever: the Kinect Accelerator.



If you’re accepted into the program, you get $20,000, three months of free office space, all the technical tools you need to build Kinect apps, and a chance to present your creation at a demo day for investors and Microsoft execs.

TechStars is funding and running the program, and Microsoft is providing office space and technical tools. Developers will have to move to Seattle and work there for the duration of the program.

At the end, you keep the IP — it does not belong to Microsoft or anything like that — but TechStars is taking a 6% equity stake in each participating company. All the details are in the FAQ.

So what are you waiting for? Apply here.

Here’s a video showing some ideas:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.