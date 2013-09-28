SILVER LAKE EXECUTIVE: Microsoft Will 'Get Its Groove Back'

Microsoft Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer

Microsoft will get back on track thanks to its “tremendous resources and reach,” Silver Lake managing partner Mike Bingle said today at the Dow Jones Private Equity Analyst Conference.

“I think they’ve got a lot of levers within Microsoft to pull to continue to be a great business,” said Bingle, whose firm has over $US20 billion of assets under management and is one of the largest investors in technology.

“It will get its groove back,” Bingle said.

In August, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer announced he will be stepping down after 13 years leading the company. His successor will face a spate of major challenges. As BI Intelligence found, Microsoft’s share of all global computing has fallen to 24%. Years ago, Microsoft had 90% of the computing market.

By now you know the story, but Microsoft has long been under siege from Apple and Google. The company’s fall from grace — and its inability to keep up with competitors —

has been highly publicized.

Still, “The railroads didn’t become the airlines,” Bingle noted. “Everyone misses opportunities.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.