Microsoft Will Beat Apple In Mobile By 2015, Says Gartner

Photo: AP
Every deal has a winner, and Microsoft is going to be the winner in its recent deal with Nokia.So says research firm Gartner, predicting that Microsoft will rise to number-two in the smartphone market by 2015, putting it ahead of Apple’s iOS. Gartner is even more bullish on Windows Phone than IDG, which drew a similar conclusion earlier this month.
The firm says that Microsoft will ship about 216 Windows Phone handsets in 2015, giving it 19.5% share of the smartphone market.
That’s great news for Microsoft, which is basically nowhere today, but not so great for Nokia — Symbian currently has 37.6% market share, so swapping out for Windows Phone will lead to a big net loss in market share.
The big winner, according to Gartner: Android, with nearly 50% of the market. Gartner believes Apple’s market share will peak this year, then begin to decline as Microsoft and Android take over.
Of course, there’s enough growth for everyone — even RIM, which will increase its shipments nearly 3x in the next four years, while losing market share.
Here’s the full chart:
OS
2010
2011
2012
2015
Symbian
111,577
89,930
32,666
661
Market Share (%)
37.6
19.2
5.2
0.1
Android
67,225
179,873
310,088
539,318
Market Share (%)
22.7
38.5
49.2
48.8
Research In Motion
47,452
62,600
79,335
122,864
Market Share (%)
16.0
13.4
12.6
11.1
iOS
46,598
90,560
118,848
189,924
Market Share (%)
15.7
19.4
18.9
17.2
Microsoft
12,378
26,346
68,156
215,998
Market Share (%)
4.2
5.6
10.8
19.5
Other Operating Systems
11,417.4
18,392.3
21,383.7
36,133.9
Market Share (%)
3.8
3.9
3.4
3.3
Total Market
296,647
467,701
630,476
1,104,898
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.