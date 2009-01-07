Microsoft: We're Kicking Sony's Rear In Europe And Middle East, Too (MSFT)

Microsoft (MSFT) is now bragging that the Xbox 360’s lead over the Sony (SNE) Playstation is over 8 million units worldwide.



That the Xbox is trouncing the PS3 in the US is an old story by now, but if Microsoft is to be believed, their console is doing better and better overseas as well:

Xbox 360 is experiencing record-setting sales around the globe, particularly in Japan and Europe, nearly doubling market share in these key territories. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) specifically, Xbox 360 has now sold more than 8 million units, extending its lead over the PS3 by more than 1 million units.

We think this will continue until Sony stops hoping the Blu-ray format will save its platform and instead cuts the PS3’s price.

Of course, there’s no mention by Microsoft of gaming’s 800 pound gorilla, the Nintendo (NTDOY) Wii, which we can only assume continues to run circles around both the Xbox and PS3.

See Also:

Sony’s PS3 A Sinking Ship: Sales Plummet

Microsoft’s New Apple Attack Strategy: We’re Cheaper

Microsoft Brags Xbox Beat The PS3 3-to-1 In Black Friday Sales, Pretends The Wii Doesn’t Exist

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.