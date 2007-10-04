Microsoft: We're Not Done Buying Yet

Steve Ballmer is still touring Europe, and still holding press conferences: Today’s event is in Zurich, where he tells reporters that Microsoft will “not rule out” more deals like this year’s $6 billion aQuantive purchase.



We’ll go farther than that: We think Microsoft plans on making several large acquisitions — it’s the only way they’ll be able to hit their goal of hitting $15 billion in ad sales within a few years. Yahoo, in case you were wondering, currently sports a $36.4 billion market cap. Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.