Microsoft: We'll Never Buy The New York Times

If anyone’s holding out hope that the New York Times (NYT) will be saved by a white knight, don’t look to Microsoft (MSFT).

ZDnet found Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer on the streets of New York either coming or going from his keynote address at the Digital Hollywood event in Manhattan this morning, and squeezed in the question: Any chance Microsoft might buy the NYT?

Steve couldn’t be clearer: “No. Not ‘no comment.’ No.”

‘Nuff said.

