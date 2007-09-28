Microsoft: We'll Say Anything to Block Google-DoubleClick

Two important points came out of the Google-DoubleClick hearings, both of which were an excellent sign for the future of the GoogleClick merger:



Only “a handful” of senators attended (i.e., no one cares). Microsoft described DoubleClick as Google’s “largest competitor.” (i.e., we worry that if we tell the truth, we’ll be laughed out of the hearing).

