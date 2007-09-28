Microsoft: We'll Say Anything to Block Google-DoubleClick

Two important points came out of the Google-DoubleClick hearings, both of which were an excellent sign for the future of the GoogleClick merger:
- Only “a handful” of senators attended (i.e., no one cares).
- Microsoft described DoubleClick as Google’s “largest competitor.” (i.e., we worry that if we tell the truth, we’ll be laughed out of the hearing).
See Also: Google/DoubleClick Inside Story: “FTC Will Approve”
