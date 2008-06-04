Microsoft: We Know Vista Sucks, So Keep XP (MSFT)

Don’t bash Vista, Microsoft will do it for you — indirectly, at least. Last week at D6, Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates gave us a sneak peak of Windows 7, which is due out in about 1.5 years.



Steve and Bill insisted that Vista is a huge, hairy success, and bristled when confronted with mild criticism. But their actions speak louder than words: They know they’ve got a mess on their hands.

Proof: Microsoft (MSFT) has just given low-cost desktop PC-makers the go-ahead to install XP, the not-that-great-but-better-than-the-alternative predecessor to Vista until 2010; they were previously supposed to stop using XP this month.

The stated reason: Vista is too much of a resource-hog for underpowered PCs, and that should give Microsoft investors pause — how do you roll out a new OS that doesn’t work on new PCs? The good news: Pushing back the deadline means that at least some PC owners may never have to deal with Vista at all.

