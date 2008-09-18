Microsoft: We Didn't Fire Jerry Seinfeld

Early blog reports suggested Microsoft had dropped Jerry Seinfeld from its Vista ads after the spots received a lukewarm reception from critics, but Microsoft insists that’s not the case. It’s just that Jerry’s part of the campaign is over, so now they’ll be using Deepak Chopra, Eva Longoria, and Pharrell Williams. In other words, the fundamentals of their $300-million campaign are strong.



WSJ: Microsoft Corp. said it will move Thursday into the next phase of its high-profile Windows Vista advertising campaign, in which comedian Jerry Seinfeld will bow out for other personalities, including author Deepak Chopra, actress Eva Longoria and musician Pharrell Williams.

The campaign also will directly attack Apple Inc.’s “Mac vs. PC” ads that mock Microsoft’s Windows software. The campaign will feature PC users in science, fashion, education and other fields, said Microsoft spokesman Tom Pilla.

The new ads mark the next phase in one of the highest-profile ad efforts in Microsoft’s history, designed to help lift its Windows Vista operating system. Much is riding on the $300 million campaign: Vista is the latest version of Windows, Microsoft’s largest revenue and profit generator, yet it was dogged by early technical problems and lackluster reviews…

So far, the campaign mainly has generated questions — and derision from critics. The three television spots feature Mr. Seinfeld and Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates shopping for shoes in a mall and living with a suburban family. The first Gates-Seinfeld ads ran Sept. 4; the second and third ran as a pair last week.

Mr. Pilla said the company planned the three ads pairing Messrs. Seinfeld and Gates to be a “teaser” for the larger campaign. He denied a blog report that suggested Microsoft had dropped Mr. Seinfeld prematurely.

“The ads that feature Bill and Jerry have done exactly what they were designed to do,” Mr. Pilla said. “Any suggestion otherwise is untrue.”

