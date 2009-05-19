Microsoft Likes To Buy Search Startups, CFO Tells Twitter VC

we think Microsoft (MSFT) should buy hot search startup Twitter for whatever it costs.



So it was exciting for us to hear that when Twitter investor Bijan Sabet met with Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell last week to discuss the company’s acquisition strategy, Bijan learned:

Microsoft uses M&A as a way to increase market share or leadership in an area that they are currently in but aren’t necessarily the leader. For example, they don’t acquire many companies that are client software related. On the other hand, they have been acquiring plenty in search, online advertising, business solutions etc.

Get it done, Chris.

Bijan took notes from the meeting, and we’ve paraphrased them in a post titled “10 things every startup should know about Microsoft’s acquisition strategy.”

