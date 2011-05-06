Microsoft's Secret Plan To Disrupt Google Maps On The iPhone

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft wants developers to use Bing Maps in their iPhone and iPad apps, and has given them a tool to help.It’s yet another example of how Microsoft is hedging its bets in mobile by supporting Apple’s popular platform, even as it tries to get iPhone developers to port their apps to Windows Phone 7.



Bing has had an iOS app since 2009, and earlier this year Microsoft released its first Office app for the iPhone — a version of the OneNote note-taking application.

Then, last month, Microsoft released a Bing iPad app that blows Google’s out of the water.

The new Bing iOS SDK allows iPhone developers to use Bing’s maps and other features, including local search listings and routing and directions. It came out Wednesday, and the Bing team explained more details earlier today.

