This is the stuff you can only get at Microsoft's campus gift shop

Matt Weinberger/Business Insider This NWA tribute was maybe a bad idea for Microsoft

Microsoft’s main campus in Redmond, Washington is big. Like, eight million square feet big.

The good news is, you don’t have to worry about seeing it all if you make the visit. The bad news is that it’s because almost every single one of its 80 buildings is closed off to non-employees.

But there’s one building open to everybody: the Microsoft Visitor Center. It’s home to the Microsoft Company Store, which is a gift shop that carries exclusive merchandise that you can only get on the campus.

Some of it’s weird, some of it’s silly, some of it’s actually pretty cool, but you can only get it if you make it to Microsoft’s campus (though a very limited selection is available online). Check it out.

There's not much to see on the Microsoft campus for non-employees, apart from a few basketball courts, soccer fields, and tourist photo opportunities. That's me being a tourist, by the way. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider But there's one building you can get inside: the Microsoft Visitor's Center. It's guarded by Master Chief and Spartan Locke, the heroes of Microsoft's 'Halo 5: Guardians.' They don't look happy to see me. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider The Visitor Center holds a tiny museum dedicated to Microsoft's long history... Matt Weinberger/Business Insider ... plus some stations where you can mess around with Microsoft's games and technology. Somehow, every kid in the joint had figured out how to get Minecraft running on all of the demo computers sitting around. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider That means t-shirts, like this kind of poorly-advised NWA tribute... Matt Weinberger/Business Insider ...mugs, like this kind-of-cool Xbox One controller design... Matt Weinberger/Business Insider ...and other kinds of apparel and accessories. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider Seriously, there's a lot here. Check out these Microsoft-branded sports jerseys, for kids and adults. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider Or these Xbox flip-flops. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider Some of it's weird, like these plastic 'Genius Juice' flasks. I don't know what it's like in Washington, but I feel like I'd get in trouble just for having one of these in San Francisco. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider Some of it's cute, like this Microsoft teddy bear I got for my mum. (Hey, mum, if you're reading this: Surprise!) Matt Weinberger/Business Insider There's a healthy selection of Minecraft stuff, but not much more than you can get at your local Target. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider There's other stuff for kids, though. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider And some stuff for babies. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider You can also get these torso-sized Xbox One controller pillows. I would have absolutely bought one of these if I then didn't have to worry about getting it home. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider There's also a healthy selection of Halo-themed stuff, including backpacks, headsets, action figures, and other accessories. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider There are also Bing polo shirts, if a Bing polo shirt is what you desire. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider Indeed, some of the t-shirts seem to have pretty niche appeal. Remember that these are for Microsoft employees as much as they are for tourists like myself. It's the 'company' store, after all. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider And some of them are clearly aimed at IT departments. I got this one for my dad. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider There's a whole line of merch based on Microsoft Office puns. Like this one... Matt Weinberger/Business Insider ...and this one. There's also one that says 'Simply Excel.' Get it? Do you? Do you get it? Matt Weinberger/Business Insider On a final note, I can't believe more people didn't want these Windows Phone magnets. Oh, well. Matt Weinberger/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.