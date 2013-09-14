Here's The Embarrassing iPhone-Bashing Video That Microsoft Doesn't Want You To See

Sometimes it’s best to just keep your mouth shut.

Microsoft posted a video that makes fun of the iPhone 5S and the iPhone 5C. It has two people as stand-ins to represent Tim Cook and Jony Ive while two people pretending to be Apple employees pitch the new phones.

This video should have never been released.

Microsoft is getting clobbered by the iPhone. And we don’t just mean its smartphone business is losing to the iPhone — we mean the whole company is getting clobbered.

The iPhone led to the iPad, which has caused consumer PC sales to collapse. As PC sales fall, Microsoft’s Windows revenue is falling. This is bad news for the whole company and is likely a big part of the reason CEO Steve Ballmer is leaving.

The iPhone alone is a bigger business than Microsoft.

Don’t forget, Steve Ballmer laughed at the iPhone when it was released. He’s since learned to stop laughing at it. Apparently the rest of the company hasn’t learned.

Instead of mocking Apple and its iPhone, Microsoft should show some humility, put its head down and get to work making a better product.

Here’s the video, which we first saw at The Next Web:

Update: Microsoft must not have liked the ad all that much, either. It yanked the video.

