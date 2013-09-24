Microsoft Made A Super Epic, Slightly Crazy, Wildly Overwrought Techno-Industrial Video To Introduce The Surface 2

When Microsoft introduced the Surface 2 today, it rolled out the following video, which is one of the crazier product launch videos we’ve ever seen.

It’s a follow up to last year’s industrial intro for the Surface, which racked up over a million views in 24 hours. We don’t think this one will do as well simply because the Surface isn’t a new product this time around.

But, this video is pretty wild, so perhaps lots of people will take a looksie.

