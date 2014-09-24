This Incredibly Creative Cat Video Was Shot Entirely On A Windows Phone

We don’t know if this is going to want to make you toss your iPhone or Android device and get a Windows phone, but this cat video from Microsoft Nokia sure is fun to watch.

The video was filmed using the phone it advertises, a Lumia 930, known for its high-def camera (20 megapixels!).

It was the winning entry to a social media contest that Microsoft announced a while back, the #SMWCreative Contest, done by Mia Mullarkey’s in partnership with Microsoft. Mullarkey wins a trip to Social Media Week in Los Angeles, where she will show off this video.

It tells the story of a cat mummy, a cat daddy, and adorable kittens.

